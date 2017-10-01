Football: Ohio State defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones out vs. Maryland

Ohio State redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones will not play in Saturday’s game against Maryland after suffering a leg injury that required stitches early last week, head coach Urban Meyer announced Monday.

Meyer said the Buckeyes hope to have Jones back for the game at Nebraska on Oct. 14.

Jones missed Ohio State’s 56-0 win against Rutgers after suffering what Meyer described as a “freak injury” early last week as he scraped his leg on a locker.

“We have a good practice, hot day, and we’re in there watching film and I get a text message, Dre’Mont cut his leg on the locker. And I go in there and it’s ridiculous,” Meyer said after Saturday’s game. “He’s going to be fine. It was bad. Almost going to be a nerve injury, but it’s not.”

In Jones’ absence, senior defensive end Jalyn Holmes started with redshirt senior defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle inside with redshirt junior defensive end Sam Hubbard and redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis starting at the ends. Meyer said Monday that both Holmes and Lewis have the strength and body type needed to play defensive tackle if called upon, but added that neither Hubbard nor sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa could play inside.

Jones has picked up seven tackles, including three tackles for loss, this season.

Redshirt senior linebacker Chris Worley, who has missed the past two games with a sprained foot, will be questionable for Saturday’s game, Meyer said. Sophomore running back Antonio Williams missed last game with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for the matchup with the Terrapins. Erick Smith missed the Rutgers game for undisclosed reasons and will not play Saturday. Meyer said Smith must “handle his business” before returning to action.