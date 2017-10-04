Football: Former Ohio State running back Bri’onte Dunn arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

Former Ohio State running back Bri’onte Dunn has been arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping. The incident took place Aug. 20 around the 2800 block of Neil Avenue.

According to the case document, a warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday shortly after the complaint was issued. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. No bond has been issued for Dunn.

Dunn had been dismissed from Ohio State’s football team in July 2016 and later charged with domestic violence and assault. According to court documents, the charges of domestic violence were dismissed, but he was found guilty on charges of assault on Feb. 6, 2017. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 730 days of probation.