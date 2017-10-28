Football: J.T. Barrett eclipses Drew Brees, sets Big Ten record for career touchdown passes

Well, add one more to the list.

Redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett set the Big Ten record for career touchdown passes in the second quarter against Penn State Saturday, eclipsing former Purdue Boilermaker and future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Barrett’s 14-yard connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin was his 91st career touchdown pass. The score cut into Penn State’s lead, making it 21-10, with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Barrett already set the record for career touchdowns responsible for among Big Ten quarterbacks earlier this season, also passing Brees. As a freshmen, he set the Big Ten single-season record for touchdowns, with 45.

He now owns 29 school or Big Ten records.