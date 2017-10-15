Football: J.T. Barrett named Big Ten Player of the Week

Following his seven-touchdown performance in No. 6 Ohio State’s win against Nebraska, quarterback J.T. Barrett was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Monday morning.

Barrett has been named conference player of the week on eight occasions, the third-most ever. If he wins it again, he will tie former Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson for the most career times being honored with the award.

The redshirt senior completed 27-of-33 for 325 yards and five touchdowns, adding 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Buckeyes’ 56-14 victory. He tied the school record — which he set in last year’s game against Bowling Green — for most touchdowns accounted for in a single game with seven scores.

Barrett picked up his 32nd career win Saturday which gave him sole possession of the second-most victories by a Buckeye quarterback.

Barrett and Ohio State do not play this weekend, but return to action against No. 2 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Ohio Stadium.