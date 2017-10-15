Football: Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes exits the game with apparent injury

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Ohio State senior defensive end Jalyn Holmes was forced to leave with an apparent injury with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Nebraska Saturday night. At the time, Ohio State led 49-7.

Holmes was able to walk off the field and into the locker room with his arms draped over members of the training staff.

Holmes has been listed as a co-starter at defensive end all season, and has also helped fill in at defensive tackle following the injury to redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones that caused Jones to miss the Rutgers and Maryland games.