Football: Ohio State embraces Coach to Cure MD program this past Saturday

American Football Coaches Association coaches across the nation participate in Coach to Cure MD during one college football game per season. Last Saturday, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes made an effort to raise awareness and tackle muscular dystrophy.

The coaching staff wore patches during its game at Rutgers to spread awareness of MD. The team also raised over $10,000 collectively to fight the disease. MD is close to the heart of the football team as one of its biggest fan, Jacob Jarvis, is a person with the disease.

Jarvis has been an honorary captain for the team, and scored the winning touchdown at the spring game in April.

“When he comes into a room, it gives you a little perspective on your life,” redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett said in a statement. “He brightens up everybody each and every time he comes around us. He is a Buckeye and just a kid that loves Ohio State and the people around Ohio State.”

Jarvis first met Meyer in 2013, and the Buckeyes have been raising money to help Jarvis win his battle since that season.

To donate to help those suffering from MD, fans can visit CoachtoCureMD.org or by texting CURE to 50555 to make a $10 donation.