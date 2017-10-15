Football: Ohio State kicker Sean Nuernberger breaks Big Ten record for consecutive extra points made

Ohio State redshirt junior kicker Sean Nuernberger drilled an extra point with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Nebraska Saturday night to become the Big Ten record-holder for most point after attempts converted in a row. This extra point was the 142nd in a row.

Nuernberger has not missed an extra point in his career. He has converted seven of nine field goals this season. In his career, Nuernberger has made 23 of 33 field goals.

Nuernberger broke kicker Drew Basil’s Ohio State record for most consecutive made extra points last season.