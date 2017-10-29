Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State moves up to No. 3 in the AP Poll

Football: Ohio State moves up to No. 3 in the AP Poll

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu October 29, 2017 0

Celebration in Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Penn State 39-38 on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

Following Ohio State’s come-from-behind 39-38 victory against Penn State, the Buckeyes rose to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Penn State dropped from No. 2 to No. 7.

The Buckeyes will hope to defend its ranking when it travels to Iowa City, Iowa, to play Iowa Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Notre Dame round out the top five in the rankings.

The Big Ten featured five teams in the top 25. Along with Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, Michigan State remained in the poll, but moved down to No. 24 after its 39-31 loss to Northwestern.

AP Poll

  1. Alabama (59)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Penn State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Miami (FL)
  10. TCU
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Washington
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Iowa State
  15. UCF
  16. Auburn
  17. USC
  18. Stanford
  19. LSU
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Mississippi State
  22. Memphis
  23. Arizona
  24. Michigan State
  25. Washington State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern