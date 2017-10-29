Football: Ohio State moves up to No. 3 in the AP Poll

Following Ohio State’s come-from-behind 39-38 victory against Penn State, the Buckeyes rose to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Penn State dropped from No. 2 to No. 7.

The Buckeyes will hope to defend its ranking when it travels to Iowa City, Iowa, to play Iowa Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Notre Dame round out the top five in the rankings.

The Big Ten featured five teams in the top 25. Along with Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, Michigan State remained in the poll, but moved down to No. 24 after its 39-31 loss to Northwestern.

