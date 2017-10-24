Football: Ohio State releases Week 9 depth chart prior to Penn State game

Ohio State released its Week 9 depth chart Tuesday for its upcoming matchup against Penn State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. Only two notable changes came from the updated depth chart.

Redshirt junior Demetrius Knox was listed as the starting right guard this week after being listed as co-starter with redshirt sophomore Matt Burrell last week. Knox started in place of injured redshirt junior Branden Bowen against Nebraska.

The kickoff specialist for the week has been listed as redshirt junior Sean Nuernberger. Nuernberger was listed as the starter last week against Nebraska, but freshman Blake Haubeil was the kickoff specialist at the beginning of the game and held the role throughout the matchup.

Defensive end Jalyn Holmes, left tackle Jamarco Jones, running back Mike Weber and H-back Parris Campbell were all listed as starters at their respective positions. Holmes, Campbell and Weber are listed as co-starters at defensive end, H-back and running back, respectively, while Jones is the lone starter at left tackle. All four dealt with injuries during the Nebraska game, but head coach Urban Meyer said at his Monday press conference he expects them to be ready to play.

The depth chart can be found here.