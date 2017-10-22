Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State remains at No. 6 in latest AP poll

Football: Ohio State remains at No. 6 in latest AP poll

By : hass-hill.1@osu.edu October 22, 2017 0

The Buckeyes take the field prior to the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 14. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

Ohio State remained at No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll as the Buckeyes had an off week and all five teams ranked higher than them either won or also did not play this weekend.

Penn State defeated No. 19 Michigan 42-13 Saturday night and stayed at No. 2 in the poll. The Wolverines fell out of the top 25. The Buckeyes will play host to the Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Alabama defeated Tennessee 45-7 and remained at No. 1, receiving all 61 first-place votes. Georgia remained at No. 3 following its off week. TCU and Wisconsin each picked up wins and held steady at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, to round out the top five.

Michigan State joined Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin in the top 25 as the Spartans were ranked No. 16 after beating Indiana 17-9.

AP Poll

  1. Alabama (61)
  2. Penn State
  3. Georgia
  4. TCU
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Ohio State
  7. Clemson
  8. Miami (Fl.)
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Washington
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. North Carolina State
  15. Washington State
  16. Michigan State
  17. South Florida
  18. UCF
  19. Auburn
  20. Stanford
  21. USC
  22. West Virginia
  23. LSU
  24. Memphis
  25. Iowa State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern