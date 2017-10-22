Football: Ohio State remains at No. 6 in latest AP poll

Ohio State remained at No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll as the Buckeyes had an off week and all five teams ranked higher than them either won or also did not play this weekend.

Penn State defeated No. 19 Michigan 42-13 Saturday night and stayed at No. 2 in the poll. The Wolverines fell out of the top 25. The Buckeyes will play host to the Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Alabama defeated Tennessee 45-7 and remained at No. 1, receiving all 61 first-place votes. Georgia remained at No. 3 following its off week. TCU and Wisconsin each picked up wins and held steady at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, to round out the top five.

Michigan State joined Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin in the top 25 as the Spartans were ranked No. 16 after beating Indiana 17-9.

AP Poll