Football: Ohio State right guard Branden Bowen carted off field with apparent leg injury

Ohio State redshirt sophomore right guard Branden Bowen suffered an apparent left leg injury and was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Maryland Saturday afternoon.

Bowen’s leg was put into a cast before leaving on the cart. Redshirt sophomore Matt Burrell replaced Bowen at right guard.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman was an offensive tackle before winning the starting guard spot during fall camp. Bowen beat out seven players to earn the starting nod.