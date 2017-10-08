Football: Ohio State rises to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

After Saturday’s 62-14 victory against Maryland, Ohio State rose one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of XX Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Penn State, which beat Northwestern 31-7 Saturday, rose to No. 3 this week. Michigan dropped to No. 17 following its 14-10 loss to Michigan State Saturday night. The Spartan victory put Michigan State in the top 25 for the first time this season as it appeared at No. 21 in the rankings. Wisconsin rose to No. 7 after defeating Nebraska 38-17.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington round out the top five.

Ohio State will look to continue its rise up the rankings Saturday when the Buckeyes take on Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 7:30 p.m.

AP Poll