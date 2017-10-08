Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State rises to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Football: Ohio State rises to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

By : hass-hill.1@osu.edu October 8, 2017 0

Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) calls out a play in the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 7. Ohio State won 62-14. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

After Saturday’s 62-14 victory against Maryland, Ohio State rose one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of XX Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Penn State, which beat Northwestern 31-7 Saturday, rose to No. 3 this week. Michigan dropped to No. 17 following its 14-10 loss to Michigan State Saturday night. The Spartan victory put Michigan State in the top 25 for the first time this season as it appeared at No. 21 in the rankings. Wisconsin rose to No. 7 after defeating Nebraska 38-17.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington round out the top five.

Ohio State will look to continue its rise up the rankings Saturday when the Buckeyes take on Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 7:30 p.m.

AP Poll

  1. Alabama (43)
  2. Clemson (18)
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Washington
  6. TCU
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Washington State
  9. Ohio State
  10. Auburn
  11. Miami (Fl.)
  12. Oklahoma
  13. USC
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Michigan
  18. South Florida
  19. San Diego State
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Michigan State
  22. UCF
  23. Stanford
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Navy

