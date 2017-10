No. 6 Ohio State will don alternate grey uniforms Saturday when it steps on the field to take on No. 2 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

This will be the first time the Buckeyes wear alternate uniforms this season. They last wore alternates during last year’s 30-27 double-overtime win against Michigan. Ohio State will wear black helmets with red buckeye leaves and red cleats.