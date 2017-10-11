Football: Trevon Grimes away from team due to family health issue

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Trevon Grimes is temporarily away from the team, head coach Urban Meyer said Wednesday evening.

“Trevon is dealing with family health issues. He’s doing — I saw him, he’s doing great,” Meyer said.

Meyer declined to expound on the issue “out of respect for [Grimes] and his family.” Despite being in Florida with his family, Grimes remains on the team, Meyer said.

Grimes has three catches for 20 yards. The freshman had his first career reception for eight yards against Army, then caught two passes for 12 yards against UNLV. Grimes did not play in the past two games and did not make the trip to Rutgers.

An Ohio State spokesman confirmed Meyer missed a press conference Monday because he wanted to be with the family of a player who has a family member going through a serious health issue. No one confirmed whether this had any connection to Grimes.