Football: Wide receiver Binjimen Victor’s size and maturity making the difference in sophomore campaign

Over the past two games, no Ohio State wide receiver has demonstrated as much potential as sophomore wideout Binjimen Victor.

With six catches for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Victor is quickly showing why coaches have been quick to praise the 6-foot-4 wideout, as demonstrated Tuesday afternoon by head coach Urban Meyer’s comparison between Victor and former Ohio State wideouts Michael Thomas and Cris Carter.

Though he got off to a slow start to the year, Victor has shown why the Thomas and Carter comparisons are warranted as he has now added the weight needed to fulfill the various responsibilities of a wide receiver in Meyer’s offense, while also putting on display his ability to make leaping, athletic catches over cornerbacks and serve as a red-zone target for quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Barrett, who has been the starting quarterback during both the tenures of Thomas and Victor, said Victor has something Thomas lacked: early opportunity.

After both were used sparingly as freshmen, Thomas redshirted his second season in Columbus whereas Victor is listed as a starter and has begun to flourish.

Though Victor is still far from being the true No. 1 wideout Thomas developed into, Barrett said he believes the possibility exists for him to be that type of player if he continues to develop physically.

“If anything, just make sure to be more physical,” Barrett said. “He’s a taller guy and [strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti has] been pushing him in the weight room. So make sure he’s physical in that aspect. But I think he’s coming along well.”

When Victor first joined the Buckeyes out of high school, he weighed only 170 pounds. Victor’s height has always given him the potential to be the red-zone and jump-ball target Barrett needed, but his weight limited his usefulness on the field. Meyer has always talked about the importance of being physical enough to block, citing that as one of the main reasons redshirt sophomore C.J. Saunders has not received any real looks with the starting wideouts this year. The same logic applied to Victor a year ago.

Two years since arriving in Columbus as little more than a twig, Victor has bulked up to 195 pounds — though, to be sure, he still remains lanky. Victor said his increased size has led to an ability to fulfill that aspect of the receiving game, aiding him in his quest to see more playing time.

“Here you have to block to play receiver and also play special teams,” Victor said. “So offseason I try to work on getting stronger, getting bigger as well, so when it comes to blocking, I can be blocking from my slots and perimeter running.”

The ability to block might have been what put him on the field, but he is far from the blocker several other receivers like redshirt junior Terry McLaurin and sophomore Austin Mack are right now.

What separates Victor from everyone else is his height, which causes problems for the typically smaller cornerbacks because there is rarely a pass Victor can’t get his hands on.

Victor said the trust Barrett has in him to come down with the catches stems from chemistry the two have built up over the spring, summer and into the fall.

“You’ve got to trust in your quarterback to give you a chance on that 50/50 ball and using my height to my ability to go make a play,” Victor said. “It comes easy because you know we work on it throughout the week and come game time, we’ve got to make it happen.”

That trust works both ways between quarterback and wide receiver. Just as Victor said he counts on Barrett to give him a chance, Barrett said Victor’s size gives him much more room for error on passes, making him a more comfortable target.

“I think with Ben, I guess not necessarily be as accurate with his wingspan being so wide. He helps you out a lot,” Barrett said.

Throw in the size and added confidence Victor has picked up from his recent successes and involvement in the offense, and Barrett said he has a guy he can continue to count on throughout the season.

Having limited usefulness and thus a limited role in the offense last season diminished the confidence Victor possessed in his game, Barrett said. The three-time team captain said he now sees a receiver who believes in his own ability to make plays for the team.

“Last year, he would be timid at times, and with that wouldn’t be open. And I see now he’s being more confident,” Barrett said. “Even when a guy is hanging onto him, he’s able to go up there and grab the football … So I think there’s something that has been really good for him just being more confident in what he’s doing being that this is his second year.”

Though Victor no longer lacks confidence, the potential dynamic playmaker knows he still has more left to give the Buckeyes. As Meyer said, Victor believes he still has yet to scratch the surface.

“I have a lot to work on. I’m not where I need to be right now,” Victor said. “I feel like I can become [that well-rounded receiver], so I can make this offense and help my teammates get better on it.”