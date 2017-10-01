Gallery: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against Rutgers in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) runs the ball in the first quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes celebrate redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber (25) after running in a touchdown in the first quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore cornerback Kendall Sheffield (8) waits for Scarlet Knight offensive possession in the first quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) goes head to head with a Scarlet Knight in the first quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) waits to run a play in the first quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) prepares to catch a snap in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs downfield in the second quarter during the game against Rutgers on Sept. 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) kicks a field goal in the second quarter in the game against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) catches a snap in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye and the Ohio State cheerleaders pump up the Buckeye crowd during the game against Rutgers in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass under pressure in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Buckeye cheerleaders pump up the Buckeye crowd during the game against Rutgers in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Urban Meyer talks to redshirt freshman linebacker Tuf Borland (32) in the second quarter during the game against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) watches from the sideline in the second quarter in the game against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) catches a snap in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye pumps up the Buckeye crowd during the game against Rutgers in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye greets a Buckeye fan in the first half of the Rutgers-Ohio State game in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore cornerback Damon Arnette (3) guards a Scarlet Knight in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) watches from the sideline in the second quarter in the game against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon catches a pass in the second quarter and sprints downfield against Rutgers on Sept. 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack (11) defends junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) as he runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) waits to kick a field goal in the third quarter in the game against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Dante Booker intercepts a pass in the second quarter of the Buckeyes game against Rutgers on Sept. 30. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown which was recalled after a penalty in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown which was recalled after a penalty in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown which was recalled after a penalty in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown which was recalled after a penalty in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) runs the ball in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) runs the ball in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) prepares to hand the ball off to redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber (25) in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber (25) in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) prepares to hand the ball off to freshman running back Demario McCall in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman safety Isaiah Pryor (14) backpedals on defense in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman linebacker Baron Browing (5) attempts to stop a Scarlet Knight in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back Demario McCall (30) runs in a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back Demario McCall (30) runs in a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes celebrate freshman running back Demario McCall (30) after running in a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Buckeye fans sing Carmen Ohio at the end of the game against Rutgers in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Ohio State won 56-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor