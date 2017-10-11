Letter to the editor: All of you should be grateful for this new clock tower

Clock towers have long marked the hearts of civilization, inspired awe in passers-by and been the source of envy for communities lacking clock towers. The clang of Big Ben, the romance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and soon the lifelong memories and traditions at the Tom W. Davis Clock Tower. Get ready, cartographers, because Ohio State is about to be put on the map.

While many of Ohio State’s students complain about the construction of the $1.4 million Tom W. Davis Clock Tower, this necessary addition to campus is one of the best things to happen to this university. Campus watering holes like The O Patio & Pub and Toos Under High will be gone soon and students will need places to gather. A 75-foot clock tower is the perfect way to fill this void.

You might have had alcohol at The O Patio & Pub, but when that is gone, you are going to have wholesome, lifelong memories at this clock tower. Ohio State is also going to put a video screen on it. Isn’t that neat?

Ohio State spokesman Dave Isaacs “does not believe” the video screen will play advertisements, but I think he is wrong because money is a thing that exists in Ohio.

For years, students wanted an alternative to the Mirror Lake Jump, and this clock tower could provide that. Who wants to jump in an icky pond anyway when you can safely gather around a festively lit clock tower?

We owe this university and its donors a debt of gratitude for this clock tower and we are not properly showing it. Students’ annoyance is unfair. Imagine if you were a businessman who gave a bunch of ungrateful brats a new clock tower and they dismissed you, saying they would rather have more professors and scholarships. You would probably give the clock tower to a group of students who were more respectful. Count ourselves lucky that the clock tower is staying here!

Sure, we could have used $1.4 million on anything else, but then no one at Ohio State would know the time. And yes, you could complain that a $1.4 million clock tower is a poor financing choice, but I say that you cannot calculate the net present value of millions of smiles, for generations to come.

Ricky Mulvey is a fourth-year in finance.