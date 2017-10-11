Letter to the editor: All of you should be grateful for this new clock tower

Clock towers have long marked the hearts of civilization, inspired awe in passers-by and been the source of envy for communities lacking clock towers. The clang of Big Ben, the romance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and soon the lifelong memories and traditions at the Tom W. Davis Clock Tower. Get ready, cartographers, because Ohio State is about to be put on the map.
While many of Ohio State’s students complain about the construction of the $1.4 million Tom W. Davis Clock Tower, this necessary addition to campus is one of the best things to happen to this university. Campus watering holes like The O Patio & Pub and Toos Under High will be gone soon and students will need places to gather. A 75-foot clock tower is the perfect way to fill this void.
You might have had alcohol at The O Patio & Pub, but when that is gone, you are going to have wholesome, lifelong memories at this clock tower. Ohio State is also going to put a video screen on it. Isn’t that neat?
Ohio State spokesman Dave Isaacs “does not believe” the video screen will play advertisements, but I think he is wrong because money is a thing that exists in Ohio.
For years, students wanted an alternative to the Mirror Lake Jump, and this clock tower could provide that. Who wants to jump in an icky pond anyway when you can safely gather around a festively lit clock tower?
We owe this university and its donors a debt of gratitude for this clock tower and we are not properly showing it. Students’ annoyance is unfair. Imagine if you were a businessman who gave a bunch of ungrateful brats a new clock tower and they dismissed you, saying they would rather have more professors and scholarships. You would probably give the clock tower to a group of students who were more respectful. Count ourselves lucky that the clock tower is staying here!
Sure, we could have used $1.4 million on anything else, but then no one at Ohio State would know the time. And yes, you could complain that a $1.4 million clock tower is a poor financing choice, but I say that you cannot calculate the net present value of millions of smiles, for generations to come.
Ricky Mulvey is a fourth-year in finance.
Technically we couldn’t have used the $1.4 million on anything else, since it was donated to the university specifically for the clock tower.
Exactly my point. Students should be more grateful for the gift!!
Maybe the University can fundraise alumni for a W o m e n ‘s c e n t e r yknowww
~ w o m e n ‘ s c e n t e r w a v e ~
This article gave me a good chuckle.
What the author didn’t mention is we should also be thankful for the Ohio State faculty who summoned the courage to ask Tom for the $1.4 million for this magnificent piece of brick!
Rick ,,,,,, thank u
Thank you clock respecter
Meh. It’s on north campus – who really cares, anyway? 😉
Just kidding!
Ricky,
Considering the size of the student population, there will always be people complaining about something.
The great thing about Ohio State is that students can enjoy (and have enjoyed) their time in many different ways. It is unfair to criticize how others enjoy spending their time. My greatest memories at Ohio State were in fact spending time at the High St. bars with my friends as well as jumping in/spending time at the “icky” Mirror Lake. I would not trade those times for anything.
The clock tower will be a great part of many student’s memories to come but it needs to be realized that every student will have their own ways to enjoy campus. It is too bad people will complain about this but that will happen no matter what. The variety of things to do is what makes The Ohio State University such a great place.
Recent Alum,
It’s clear that you really understand the message that I am communicating in this article.
Also, it’s better to be sarcastic than patronizing.
Wait! Notre Dame is a clock tower!?!? Then why did they need the Hunchback to ring bells if the first place!? Are you telling me Disney lied to me?