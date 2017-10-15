Home » Sports » Basketball » Men’s basketball: Marc Loving reportedly signs with Philadelphia 76ers

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu October 14, 2017 0

Ohio State senior forward Marc Loving defends Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr during a game on Feb. 18 at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor

Former Ohio State forward Marc Loving has signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers Friday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported Friday.

The four-year Buckeye went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. During his Ohio State career, Loving averaged 10 points per game on a .419 field goal percentage. The 6-foot-7 forward also recorded 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.  He was a starter in his last two seasons and averaged 34.0 and 33.9 minutes per game in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively. As a junior, Loving was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Former Ohio State forward Trevor Thompson also signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors Friday. But less than 24 hours later, the team waived him. SF Gate reported Thompson will likely travel to Santa Cruz, the Warriors’ Gatorade League affiliate.

