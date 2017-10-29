Men’s hockey: Ohio State completes sweep of Robert Morris with 3-1 win Saturday

Two late goals by sophomore forward Tanner Lacyznski were enough for Ohio State (5-1-2, 1-1-0-0 in Big Ten) to win a defensive battle 3-1 against Robert Morris (2-5-0, 2-3-0 in Atlantic Hockey).

The Buckeyes found the net late in the third period on a goal by Laczynski off an assist by senior defenseman Janik Möser. Laczynski scored again, this time on an empty net, to ice the game and secure the fourth straight victory for Ohio State.

The goalies made most of the highlights on the night, as neither netminder gave up a goal for over forty minutes. Redshirt junior Sean Romeo made 13 saves in the victory. Senior goalie Andrew Pikul stopped 37 in the losing effort.

The first period ended without a goal, and featured equally low shot totals out of both teams. Ohio State ended the opening frame leading in shots 7-6.

While the score remained 0-0 after the second period, the shot totals told a much different story than in the first. Ohio State outshot Robert Morris 15-3 in the second and had three attempts on the power play, but could not find the back of the net against Pikul.

Ohio State found a way to break the scoreless tie in the third period on a goal by sophomore defenseman Matt Miller. Senior forward Matthew Weis and freshman defenseman Michael Rounds earned assists on the play. The assist was Rounds’ first career point as a Buckeye.

The Colonials countered six minutes later on the power play with a goal by junior forward Alex Tonge off assists by senior forward Brady Ferguson and redshirt junior Michael Louria.

Robert Morris almost took the lead on a goal by Luke Lynch five minutes later, but the play was overturned on goaltender interference, and the score remained tied at one.

Ohio State returns to conference play next weekend with two home games against No. 8 Notre Dame at the Schottenstein Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.