Men’s Soccer: Ohio State drops first conference game in 5-1 loss to Michigan State

The Ohio State men’s soccer team (7-2-1, 3-1 Big Ten) lost 5-1 at Michigan State (8-1-1, 3-0-1 Big Ten) Sunday at DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans were the first to score, as junior defender Connor Corrigan headed in a pass from senior midfielder Ken Krolicki in the 14th minute to take the 1-0 lead.

After a Michigan State turnover, senior forward Nate Kohl sent the through pass to the far right side of the field, allowing junior defender Alex Nichols to bury the game-tying goal in the 40th minute.

Just a minute after the Buckeyes tied the game, the Spartans regained the lead after junior forward Ryan Sierakowski scored off of a rebound.

At half, the Spartans led the Buckeyes in shots 7-2, helping them to a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, the Spartans continued their onslaught of goals, adding three more while holding the Buckeyes scoreless. The first goal came in the 66th minute as Sierakowski was able to get his second goal of the game off a cross by junior forward DeJuan Jones.

Michigan State blew the match open in the 69th minute when Jones scored his fifth goal of the season off a corner kick. But the Spartans weren’t done as they scored a fifth time in the 88th minute off a header by sophomore forward Michael Beckett.

Freshman goalkeeper Xavier Kennedy started the second half for the Buckeyes and made his collegiate debut. He saved three shots in the first 45 minutes of his career.

The Buckeyes finished with seven shots with only two of them being on goal. The Spartans on the other hand finished with 14 shots, 10 being on target.

The Buckeyes return to Columbus to host No. 3 Maryland Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.