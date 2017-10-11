Men’s Soccer: Ohio State falls 1-0 to Oakland

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team (7-4-1, 3-2 Big Ten) fell 1-0 at Oakland (5-8) Tuesday night at Oakland Soccer Field despite controlling possession the majority of the match.

The Golden Grizzlies were able to break the scoreless game in the 31st minute to take a 1-0 lead when sophomore forward Nebojsa Popvic sent a sliding through ball to junior midfielder Alec Green, who buried a shot from the top of the box into the back left of the net at 30:54.

Despite a handful of good looks, including two off the crossbar, the Buckeyes were unable to score.

Just seconds after Oakland’s goal, junior midfielder Abdi Mohamed was awarded a penalty kick in the 32nd minute after junior forward Michael Prosuk was fouled inside the penalty area from the left wing. However, Mohamed’s strike rattled off the crossbar at 31:46 to keep the 1-0 deficit.

The Buckeyes continued to dominate possession to start the second half. Junior defender Alex Nichols primed another scoring opportunity for Ohio State in the 54th minute as he made a quick touch from the left wing to pass the defender, but Nichols passed it to freshman forward Joshua Jackson-Ketchup. An Oakland defender made a diving clear to take away the Buckeye chance.

In the 81st minute, a Mohamed free kick just missed the foot of sophomore midfielder Jack Holland, who had sprinted to the far post. In the 84th, freshman midfielder Adrian Ramos ripped a shot from distance, but it sailed just high over the bar.

Ohio State’s best shot for an equalizer came in the 88th minute when Nichols collected the ball and ripped a shot from the top of the 18-yard marker, but it deflected right off the crossbar to keep it 1-0. A final corner by the Scarlet and Gray was cleared out in the 90th minute.

Ohio State will travel to play No. 1 Indiana at 2 p.m. Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.