Men’s Soccer: Ohio State falls 2-0 to No. 23 Michigan

The Ohio State men’s soccer team (7-7-1, 3-4-0 Big Ten) fell 2-0 to No. 23 Michigan (9-4-2, 5-1-1 Big Ten) Saturday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Michigan got off to a fast start when sophomore forward Jack Hallahan scored an early goal in the 11th minute with a strike from 30 yards out that bounced inside the far post at 10:14 to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead. The assist was credited to junior midfielder Ivo Cerda.

In the 16th minute, junior midfielder Abdi Mohamed sent a free kick in from the far side of the field into the box. The ball was deflected and initially called a handball by the center ref, but was overruled by the linesman, taking away a penalty kick opportunity for the Scarlet and Gray.

The Buckeyes had a golden chance to find an equalizer in the 27th minute when junior forward Michael Prosuk sent a through ball to the foot of senior forward Nate Kohl with only the goalkeeper to beat. However, his strike from 12 yards out sailed just wide of the upper left of the goal.

The Maize and Blue made it a 2-0 contest in the 34th minute when freshman forward Mohammed Zakyi finished a cross from Hallahan with a sliding shot in front of goal from five yards out at 33:45.

“I feel bad for our guys,” Bluem said. “I thought we fought as hard as we could, a couple mistakes in the first half allowing a couple of goals. Once you get behind a team of that quality, it’s hard to come back from that.”

Bluem made some adjustments at halftime to fortify Ohio State’s defense, which did not give up a second-half goal. But in doing so, he sacrificed the Buckeyes’ offensive firepower.

“We tried to put more people forward and tried to attack in different ways, taking some risks by pushing more people forward. We just couldn’t seem to find any rhythm. We just weren’t really dangerous,” Bluem said.

The Wolverines dropped back with extra defenders in the second half, making it tough for Ohio State to create chances to score. The Buckeyes had a strong corner from the near side headed out of the box in the 50th minute. Prosuk had a shot blocked at 63:06.

“It was a tough one, they came out to play, I thought we played well, a couple chances I had that I should’ve put away. They’re a good team, we have to give credit where credit is due, but we’re on to the next one,” said Kohl.

The Buckeyes have now lost six straight games, but Kohl believes they can still turn things around.

“It’s going to take a lot of leadership and guidance because right now we’re in a rut and it takes a lot to get out of that,” Kohl said. “We just have to keep believing, keep grinding, and get back to practice and the winning ways.”

Ohio State hits the road to play Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.