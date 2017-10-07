Men’s Soccer: Ohio State falls to No. 2 Maryland 1-0

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Parker Siegfried’s career-high 10 saves, including two penalty-kick stops in the second half, weren’t enough to outlast Maryland as the No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team (7-3-1, 3-2 Big Ten) fell 1-0 to the No. 2 Terrapins (9-0-3, 4-0-2 Big Ten) Friday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Terrapins broke the scoreless tie after more than 84 minutes of play when junior forward Sebastian Elney finished off a cross from senior midfielder Jake Rozhansky from six yards out to give Maryland a 1-0 advantage at 84:25. Junior midfielder Amar Sejdic began the chance with a run from the far side for the second assist. Maryland outshot the Buckeyes 23-9 with a 5-2 lead in corners.

“I tip my hat off to our guys. It was fantastic how hard they worked and played together,” said Ohio State head coach John Bluem said. “The result didn’t go our way but we never gave up and played with great spirit. That’s going to serve us well for the remainder of the year.

“We needed to show ourselves so we can play against a top-ranked team and be in the game. We had chances to score. They were probably the better team tonight, but Maryland knew they were in a battle.”

Six of Siegfried’s 10 saves came in the second half.

There was minimal action at the beginning of the second half until Maryland was awarded a penalty kick when senior defender Niall Logue fouled junior forward Gordon Wild inside the penalty area and was given a yellow card at 59:51. But Siegfried got the home crowd to its feet when he made a diving stop on Wild’s penalty attempt to the far post to keep it scoreless.

Siegfried wasn’t done there.

The Terrapins got a second penalty kick in the minute when redshirt junior defender Michael Dichlian picked up a yellow card after a foul inside the penalty area at 68:34. However, Siegfried made a kick save on the penalty attempt by junior forward/midfielder Eryk Williamson who took a pause before his strike, but was not able to put the ball in the back of the net.

“[Maryland’s] strongest thing, as a team, is when they’re inside the 18 [yard box], and the way they fit balls in certain pockets and slit people in,” Siegfried said. “They had a couple chances doing that during the game and they finally put one away. They’re a good team, we weathered the storm for a while, but they finally got one.”

Just like Bluem, Siegfried took some positives out of the loss.

“We look at it as we just played the second ranked team in the country to an 87th-minute draw,” Siegfried said. “We had our chances, they had theirs, so now we know we can compete with anyone. Especially coming off a week like last week.”

The Buckeyes will travel to Rochester, Michigan, to face Oakland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.