Men’s Soccer: Ohio State hopes to upset unbeaten Maryland Friday

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team is preparing for a top-25 showdown Friday night when the team hosts No. 2 Maryland at 7:30 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (7-2-1, 3-1-0 Big Ten) are tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with nine points, while the Terrapins (8-0-3, 3-0-2 Big Ten) lead the league with 11 points.

Through 10 matches, Ohio State is off to its best start to a season since the 2008 teams opened 7-2-1 (.750).

In October, the Buckeyes will play six games against teams ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes, including three in the top six. Senior defender Hunter Robertson wants to use last game’s outcome, a 5-1 loss Sunday to Michigan State, as motivation for the tough upcoming schedule.

“We didn’t have too tough of a schedule to start the year. I think it’s kind of a wakeup call. The other teams in the Big Ten like Maryland, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, they’re really good teams and we can’t just come out,” Robertson said. “During the week, we didn’t have great practices, we can’t just go through the week thinking that we’re going to keep winning the way we are, we have to step it up and get better every single day.”

The Buckeyes loss to the Spartans was their first in Big Ten play. Junior midfielder Alex Nichols scored his first goal of the year in the 40th minute when he buried a shot into the back right of the net after a through ball from senior forward Nate Kohl to tie the game at one. However, the Spartans netted their second goal two minutes later and went on to score three more times in the second half to claim victory. Still, head coach John Bluem is impressed with the resilience of his squad after the loss.

“That was a difficult game for us, we didn’t play well. The guys know that, the fact that they do know that, discussed it among themselves, came back and were ready to go back to work again on Tuesday — that’s what you expect and want out of your team,” Bluem said. “We talk about enjoy the good moments and don’t worry that much about the bad moments, put the bad moments behind you and I’ve think they’ve done that.”

When asked what was the one thing that gave them the biggest issue against Michigan State, Robertson pointed to the intensity and speed of play.

“I think some of the kids saw that,” Robertson said. “They had the ball more than us, we worked a lot today on set pieces and getting the ball in the box because that completely killed us against Michigan State. A lot of crosses got in, they got their head on and scored … too many goals on us.”

The second-ranked Terrapins travel to Columbus unbeaten with an 8-0-3 record and 3-0-2 mark in Big Ten play. Maryland began the year with a 3-2 double-overtime win against then-No. 15 UCLA on Sept. 1 and has played to double overtime draws against No. 4 Indiana on Sept. 8 and No. 6 Michigan State on Sept. 22.

Maryland leads the Big Ten in shots per game (15.27) and is second in goals per game (1.91). Three Terrapins have double-digit point totals, and the team is led by senior midfielder Jake Rozhansky with 14 points (4 goals, 6 assists). Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has 0.60 goals-against average and seven shutouts this fall.

When asked what it’s going to take to come out with a victory this Friday, Bluem focused on one specific term — work ethic.

“We’re going to have to work really hard for 90 minutes and never give up,” Bluem said. “Every player on the team is going to have to be pushing and working hard, not just a couple. And I think that’s where we let down against Michigan State a little bit. We didn’t have a team effort. Collectively as a group, we all have to press hard on Friday night.”

Maryland leads the all-time series versus the Buckeyes 5-1. In its last meeting in Columbus during the regular season, Ohio State upset Maryland 1-0 on Oct. 13, 2015. Ohio State is 1-1 versus the Terrapins at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Bluem will be looking at his seniors to help lead the less-experienced Buckeyes against a very stout Maryland squad.

“Experience always helps for sure,” Bluem said. “Hunter has been a very good player for us over these years. He’s been a very good leader for us this year, so we’re anticipating that again on Friday night, he’ll be showing the younger guys the way.”

Robertson said he will remind his younger teammates that Maryland is a consistently strong program.

“They’re going to have a lot of the ball, but the years we’ve done well against them is because we fought harder than them and we won the fifty-fifty balls, and we just have more passion than them,” Robertson said. “So, I think if everyone can buy into that if we outwork them, we’re going to have a really good chance at winning.”