Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s losing streak extended with 2-1 loss to Syracuse

The Ohio State men’s soccer team (7-6-1) lost its fifth game in a row as it was edged out 2-1 by Syracuse (6-7-2) Wednesday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“It was an even match tonight, but that goal early in the second half killed us,” Bluem said. “We regained momentum after they scored and I thought we had a pretty solid first half. But to give up an early goal again in the second half hurt us tonight. It’s just a little lack of concentration.”

Syracuse was able to score first goal in the 25th minute when sophomore forward Johannes Pieles lobbed the ball to Buchanan, who buried a shot into the far post. Junior forward Adnan Bakalovic was credited with an assist. Sophomore goalie Parker Siegfried collided with Buchanan on the shot and left the game due to injury. He was replaced by freshman goalkeeper Xavier Kennedy at 25:01.

The Buckeyes scored the equalizer just 30 seconds later following the home team’s first corner of the match. Junior midfielder Abdi Mohamed sent in the corner kick and found freshman midfielder Mitch Bergman, who headed a shot towards the left side which was denied by a diving save by junior goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert. But senior forward Nate Kohl was in perfect position to score off the rebound with a finish into the back right of net at 25:38 for his second goal of the season.

The Orange took a 2-1 lead right out of halftime when freshman midfielder Lukas Rubio scored his first goal of the season from the top of the 18 into the bottom right of net at 49:32. The assist went to junior midfielder Jonathan Hagman.

Two key saves came early on when Siegfried was able to block shots from Syracuse freshman forward Tajon Buchanan. The first came in the 17th minute when Siegfried came out of net to make a sliding kick save from 15 yards out. The second attempt came a minute later as Siegfried deflected another Buchanan shot, this time after a rebound on Syracuse’s first corner of the game.

Junior midfielder Brady Blackwell thought Syracuse simply worked harder than Ohio State and earned the victory.

“They were a team that really needed a win and they came out and worked hard,” Blackwell said. “We gave up that early one and lost Parker, but we got one right back and felt good about it. Then we gave one up in the second and couldn’t get it back. We got to get better, we only have three [games] left.”

Even though the Buckeyes are on a losing streak, Bluem showed no signs of worry about their future performance.

“Our team has no quit and we’ll continue to play hard in every single game,” Bluem said. “I have no doubt we will show up against Michigan Saturday night and play as hard as they can.”

Ohio State hosts conference-rival and No. 23 Michigan at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.