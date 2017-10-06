No trace of Legionella found in Drackett Tower drinking water

After receiving a notification that a student had been diagnosed with legionella, then shutting off many of Drackett Tower’s water fountains, Ohio State has notified students that no trace of legionella was found in the residence hall’s drinking water or showers.

After more than a month without water in the majority of Drackett Tower water fountains, they are all back to functioning, according to Dave Isaacs, a university spokesman.

Fountains were turned off Aug. 27 after a water line had collapsed and affected the riser, which connects the water fountains from floor to floor, Issacs told The Lantern in September. The fountains were shut off out of precaution and tested for legionella, a bacteria that causes a severe form of pneumonia.

Showers and sinks were still functioning, as well as three fountains on the first floor and two in the basement.

Residents said they did not receive any emails from their resident advisors, hall directors or Ohio State representatives explaining that their water would be turned off or the reasoning behind it.

In the Friday email, students were told the university worked with the Wexner Medical Center, Columbus Public Health, Ohio Department of Health, a national legionella consultant and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test the resident hall water.

Further information provided to students said the legionella consultant advised it is “not likely that the student was exposed to aerosol with sufficient concentrations of Legionella to cause illness.”

Columbus Public Health also determined there was no legionella outbreak.

The university did, however, have to disinfect the rooftop’s cooling tower due to the level of colony forming units per milliliter for legionella, meaning that the estimated amount of bacteria found in the system warranted a disinfection.

“This system provides cooling for the closed loop air-conditioning system,” the information read. “There is no public exposure to this water in the residence hall.”