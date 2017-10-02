Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL (Week 4)

Of all the former Buckeyes currently in the NFL, these five players stood out in Week 4 of the NFL season.

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee

The New York Jets faced the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, and second-year linebacker Darron Lee had an impressive game after struggling to start the season. He tallied seven tackles (four solo, three assists) including a key tackle during the Jaguars’ drive during overtime.

__________________________________

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

It was just another day at the office for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas against the Miami Dolphins in London Sunday. Thomas caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in a dominant 20-0 win.

__________________________________

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore came ready to play Sunday, as the Saints’ defense shut out the Dolphins in a 20-0 blowout. Lattimore had five tackles and a forced fumble in a dominant defensive performance. For the first time in a few seasons, the Saints have a potential star on the defensive side of the football, an encouraging sign for a team that consistently produces offensively.

__________________________________

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a strong performance Sunday as the Cowboys got out to an early lead against the Los Angeles Rams. Elliott did a little bit of everything, rushing 21 times for 85 yards and catching four passes for 54 yards. He scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

__________________________________

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had a dominant outing Sunday as the Steelers rocked their rival, the Baltimore Ravens, 26-9. Shazier was all over the field, totalling 11 tackles along with an interception and three passes defended. The Steelers’ defense has been somewhat inconsistent on a week-to-week basis. However, Shazier has been a consistent performer for this team.

__________________________________

Other notable players:

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa: six tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker: one interception against the Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde: 16 carries for 68 yards against the Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel: Did not play against the New England Patriots