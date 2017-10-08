Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL (Week 5)

Of all the former Buckeyes currently in the NFL, these five players stood out in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 116 yards on 29 carries in the Cowboys 35-31 to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Elliott started off the game slow, as quarterback Dak Prescott handed the ball off to him 12 times for only 24 yards in the first quarter. However, Elliott managed to break through later in the game, running for over 85 yards in the second half.

_________________________________________

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was all over the field Sunday, as the Chargers defeated the New York Giants 27-22. Bosa had six tackles, two sacks of quarterback Eli Manning and a tackle for loss. Bosa’s presence was a problem for the Giants all game, and Bosa landed a hit on Manning in the fourth quarter that left the quarterback shaken up.

Joey Bosa plays with great effort & instincts. Rushes past the depth of the QB, spins & gets the sack! #Chargers pic.twitter.com/XhFnfJXnCX — DLineVids (@DLineVids) October 8, 2017

_________________________________________

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. He scored a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter. After the first quarter, Pryor provided little more for the Redskins’ offense, catching only two more passes for 26 yards as the team squandered a 10-0 first quarter lead.

_________________________________________

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee had an impressive outing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as the second-year starter had six tackles, including a huge tackle for loss in a close game. The Jets won in overtime, and Lee’s performance improved as the game went on. Lee had a penalty early before leaving the game with an injury. He returned in the second quarter and managed to add four more tackles, including another tackle for loss.

_________________________________________

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple started Sunday’s game on the bench. However, he had a solid outing against the Chargers, registering five tackles in the defensive backfield. Overall, Apple had a solid outing in what has been a rough sophomore campaign for the former Buckeye.

_________________________________________

Other notable players:

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins: four tackles, one pass defended

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Malik Hooker: five tackles, one assisted

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde: eight carries for 11 yards against the San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier: five tackles, one interception and a pass defended