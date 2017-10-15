Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL (Week 6)

Former Ohio State football players were in action in Week 4 of the NFL season. Here are a few of the latest performances from former Buckeyes.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore had his best game as a pro Sunday. Lattimore was all over the field throughout the game, picking up five tackles and a third quarter pick-six to increase the Saints’ lead to 45-10. He also defended two passes and recovered a fumble in what was a standout game for the rookie.

_________________________________________

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa

Defensive end Joey Bosa had another strong outing in Week 6, tallying another sack against the Raiders in a 17-16 win against Oakland. Bosa ended the game with only three tackles.

_________________________________________

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde returned from injury Sunday, and while he wasn’t his usual self racking up yards, he scored two touchdowns — his first two of the season — in a 26-24 loss to the Washington Redskins. Hyde managed only 28 yards on 13 carries. He now has 332 rushing yards on 73 carries this season, averaging a strong 4.5 yards per carry.

_________________________________________

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee

Darron Lee had an impressive outing against the New England Patriots Sunday, as the second-year linebacker had six tackles and a forced fumble. The Jets eventually lost 24-17, but Lee had an impact early on, forcing a fumble and helping the defense keep Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on his toes all game. Lee is currently second on the Jets in total tackles and has impressed this season after an inconsistent rookie year.

_________________________________________

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple

Cornerback Eli Apple had a solid performance against the Denver Broncos, registering five tackles and defending two passes. Apple recovered a fumble to begin the fourth quarter as the Broncos were driving. The Giants would go on to win 23-10, as the defense stifled the Broncos’ offense.

_________________________________________

Other notable players:

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins: two tackles in a win against the Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier: four tackles in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs