Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL (Week 7)

Former Ohio State football players were in action in Week 7 of the NFL season. Here are a few of the latest performances from former Buckeyes.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott had an impressive outing against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as the second-year ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The Pro Bowler also caught a 72-yard pass for a touchdown and propelled the Cowboys to a 40-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

_________________________________________

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

It was a huge game for Ginn on Sunday, as the 32-year-old veteran hauled in seven catches for 171 yards against the Green Bay Packers in a 26-17 win. Ginn showcased his speed, averaging more than 20 yards per reception despite not being able to find the end zone. Ginn now has 353 yards receiving on the season, second on the team behind Michael Thomas.

_________________________________________

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Thomas had seven catches for 82 yards in a 26-17 win against the Green Bay Packers as both he and Ginn combined for more than 250 receiving yards.

_________________________________________

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee

The former 20th-overall pick in the 2016 draft tallied 11 tackles, two assisted, and a forced fumble against the Miami Dolphins.

_________________________________________

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker

Hooker had two tackles against the Jacksonville Jaguars before leaving the game with a knee injury. The Colts lost 27-0, but the loss of Hooker could prove a far greater loss as he has emerged as one of the standout defenders on their team. Hooker has 20 tackles and three interceptions this season.

_________________________________________

Other notable players:

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde: 14 carries for 68 yards against the Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier: Six tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals