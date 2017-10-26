Ohio State Neighborhood Safety Notice: off-campus armed robbery

An Ohio State Neighborhood Safety Notice was issued Thursday morning after a reported armed robbery occurred off-campus near E. Lane Avenue and Tuller Street.

A male student reported the robbery, which occurred at 2:42 a.m. to Columbus Police. According to the student, a 6-foot, 165-pound, 40-year-old white male showed him a gun and stole money. The student said the man had an untrimmed mustache and beard.

According to police reports, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The Columbus Division of Police is currently investigating the reported robbery.