Public safety notice: Female student reports being followed inside Thompson Library

A female student reported Saturday that she believes she was followed by an unknown male inside Thompson Library, according to a public-safety notice issued by University Police.

The student said she was made uncomfortable by the man’s presence, so she left the library, the notice said. Police say the suspect is believed to be the same individual who recently committed public indecency inside the library.

The suspect, according to the notice, is described as a black male with a black goatee and mustache. He is believed to be around 25 to 35 years old.

The suspect was last seen wearing black pants and a gray t-shirt with a white baseball hat and white-rimmed sunglasses, the notice said. He was also wearing black tennis shoes with white soles.