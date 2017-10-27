Home » Lantern TV » Purpose behind the pets

Purpose behind the pets

By : suarez.78@osu.edu October 27, 2017 0

You’ve probably seen these furry faces around campus and wanted to pet them, but they’re training for important jobs. Lantern TV reporter Katie Hamilton explains what these dogs roles will be after life on campus.

