Roundup: Local music and bar eats

Ace of Cups

2619 N. High St.

Located on High St., north of campus in Clintonville, Ace of Cups is a bar and music venue that also serves barbecue and chicken wings on the weekends. Ace of Cups hosts both local and international acts across a variety of genres, in addition to regular funk, disco, and metal dance parties, karaoke, fundraising events and comedy nights.

Upcoming events include:

Ron Gallo, alternative rock artist from Nashville, Tennessee. Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Admission is $12.

Diet Cig, indie rock band from New York City. Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Admission is $12.

The Dream Syndicate, reunited 80’s alternative rock band from Los Angeles. Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Admission is $20.

Skully’s Music Diner

1151 N. High St.

Located south of campus in the Short North, Skully’s Music Diner is a music venue, bar, nightclub and diner. Skully’s serves a variety of diner foods, including appetizers, hamburgers, chicken tenders, salads and breakfast foods, and it has a full-service bar. Skully’s features local and touring acts alike, as well as themed dance parties and DJ nights.

Upcoming events include:

Kyra V, local R&B artist. Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.

Jai Wolf, electronica artist from New York City. Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Admission is $17.

The Drums, indie rock band from New York City. Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Admission is $15.

The Shrunken Head

251 W. 5th Ave.

Located south of campus in the Short North, The Shrunken Head is a bar and rock club that features live music, burlesque performances, open-mic nights and comedy shows. In addition to a full-service bar, The Shrunken Head also serves a variety of pizzas and subs.

Upcoming events include:

Ego Likeness, goth rock band from Maryland. Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Frontier Folk Nebraska, alternative rock band from Covington, Kentucky. Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Walrus

143 E. Main St.

Located downtown, The Walrus is an industrial-style, full-service bar and grill with a ton of craft beer on tap, fancy burgers, brunch food and clever bar snacks. The Walrus also hosts live music, trivia and karaoke nights and $10 wine tastings.

Upcoming events include:

Matty Monk, local country-rock artist. Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Pale Nova, americana-rock band from Charleston, West Virginia. Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Woodland’s Tavern

1200 W. 3rd Ave.

Woodland’s Tavern, located south of campus in the Short North, hosts live music from a variety of genres on two different stages, as well as a pool table, a variety of beer on draft, cocktails and a menu packed with classic pub food.

Upcoming events include:

Strange Grain Halloween, featuring local cross-genre cover band, Strange Grain. Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

CAAMP, local americana duo. Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is $12.

Boston Manor, pop-punk band from Blackpool, England. Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. Admission is $13.

Notes

520 S. High St.



Located downtown, Notes is a jazz and blues club located beneath Copious, a restaurant and cocktail bar. Notes features a wide variety of jazz, reggae, blues and funk acts from all over Columbus, along with a full bar and food menu.

Upcoming events include:

The Flex Crew, local reggae band. Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Admission is $5.

Blues Brews & BBQ with Will Freed, local blues guitar player. Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Saturday Night Feature: Chris Godber, Floridian smooth jazz saxophonist. Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.