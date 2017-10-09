Home » Sports » Football » The Best Damn Pod in the Land – Episode 1

The Best Damn Pod in the Land – Episode 1

October 9, 2017

Welcome to The Best Damn Pod in the Land, where we bring you hot takes instead of hot tunes. This is a bi-weekly podcast about Ohio State football that comes out with a recap show on Monday and a preview show on Friday. This week we give our five takeaways from the game against Maryland, which we call our leaflets, our offensive, defensive and special teams players of the week along with our general thoughts on the team moving forward.

