The Best Damn Pod in the Land – Episode 1

Welcome to The Best Damn Pod in the Land, where we bring you hot takes instead of hot tunes. This is a bi-weekly podcast about Ohio State football that comes out with a recap show on Monday and a preview show on Friday. This week we give our five takeaways from the game against Maryland, which we call our leaflets, our offensive, defensive and special teams players of the week along with our general thoughts on the team moving forward.
Related Posts
Football: Ohio State wide receivers relying on J.T. Barrett as he depends on wideouts growth
October 9, 2017
Football: Ohio State hopes to get the Baugh rolling
October 9, 2017
Students design ‘Socialyze’ app, reward friendship with savings
October 9, 2017