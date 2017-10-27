Accidental car fire reported inside Arps Garage

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a call at 4:35 p.m. Friday about two cars on fire inside Arps Garage.

The fire was put out by Engine 13, Captain Brian Williams said. A second truck, Engine 7, was called for backup. University Police was also on the scene to stop cars from turning east onto W. 18th Avenue.

Williams said it appears the fires started when individuals tried to jump a car with a dead battery. The cars were parked on the ground level of the garage, which is located at the corner of College Road and W. 18th Avenue.

Williams said the fires “definitely” seem to have been an accident, but because one of the vehicles appeared to be borrowed, an arson investigator was called as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries.