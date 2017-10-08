Water line break near Ohio State has no effect on safety of campus drinking water

All water on Ohio State’s Columbus campus is safe to drink after a water-safety notice was issued Sunday due to a main line break near campus.

The Columbus Public Utilities Department issued a boil advisory for those on and around Ohio State campus after the water line broke at Olentangy River Road between Lane Avenue and Ackerman Road.

While the advisory initially included some areas on campus, that is not the case, an Ohio State emergency management notice said.

The boil advisory does not pertain to campus buildings and residence halls, Ohio State faculty and staff will be flushing out toilets, sinks and showers periodically throughout the day to ensure operational functions, university spokesman Ben Johnson said.

This process is essentially turning on showers, sinks and water fountains for a brief duration of time. Each building on campus will have its water distributors flushed.

For residence halls, a resident life staff member will conduct the flushing process at each dorm, he said.

Johnson said Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center is nearly done with the flushing process and all buildings will complete the procedure throughout the day.

While some university food services such as Sloopy’s reportedly halted a portion of its food production Sunday, the water the Ohio Union uses is not included in the boil advisory, Johnson said.

The stop in production could have been due to a miscommunication, or different water lines that dining services uses for its food production.

Those affected by the boil advisory are buildings between Neil Avenue and Kenny Road, and Ackerman Road and Woody Hayes Drive.