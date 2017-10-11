What’s up: Oct. 12-15

Thursday, Oct. 12

COSI After Dark, 5:30 p.m. at the Center of Science and Industry, 333 W. Broad St. The monthly, 21-and-up event brings the house of horrors to life with activities like the science of spooky music, a Nerf-blaster zombie shooting gallery and more. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door, including drinks and concessions.

RAC, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1522 N. High St. The Grammy-award winning Portuguese DJ and producer will perform. Tickets are $10.25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Friday, Oct. 13

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food for the last time this year.

Thee Commons, 7 p.m. at The Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The psychedelic cumbia-punk group from California will perform. Tickets are $10 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Gryffin, 9 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 N. High St. The DJ, producer and musician known for remixes of hits like Maroon 5’s “Animals” and Tove Lo’s “Talking Body” will perform. Tickets are $18 plus fees via Eventbrite.

Moonlight Market, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Gay Street. The monthly event runs every second Saturday between April and October. The market features local businesses and more than 100 street vendors. Admission is free.

Sunday, Oct. 15

The Head, 8 p.m. at Spacebar, 2590 N. High St. The indie-rock band will perform with openers The Turbos, Mystic Mamba and Courtney from Work. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The Spill Canvas, 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The alternative-rock band from South Dakota will perform on its 10-year anniversary tour. Tickets are $16 plus fees via Ticketmaster.