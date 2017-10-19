What’s up: Oct. 19-22

Thursday, Oct. 19

LANY, 7 p.m at Newport Music Hall. 1522 N. High St. The three-piece alternative band brings part two of its self-titled tour to Columbus. Tickets are $20 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Night Light 614, 7:30 p.m. at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. Enjoy the night’s featured film, “Hocus Pocus” at this 21+ event, featuring Columbus’ best food trucks, craft beers and wine. Tickets are $6 in advance and $15 at the gate via www.nightlight614.com.

Friday, Oct. 20

Kings of Leon, 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The Nashville rock band will perform tracks off its latest album “Walls.” Tickets start at $29.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Parallel Connections, 11 a.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. BalletMet, the Ohio State Department of Dance and the Wexner Center come together to present three contemporary dance shows in one weekend. Student tickets are $15 and available through BalletMet.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Chili and Rib Fest, 11 a.m. at The Hills Market Downtown, 95 North Grant Ave. The market will feature three of its best chili recipes and three of its baby back ribs in honor of the cold weather. The event will also include local vendors, live music, cider, beer and wine. Sampler tickets start at $15 via Eventbrite.

The Cordial Sins, 8 p.m. at Ace of Cups, 2619 N. High St. The Columbus rock band will celebrate the release of its latest record with a show alongside Cherry Chrome and Playing to Vapors. Tickets are $8 via Ticketfly or $10 at the door.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Sunlight Market, 11 a.m. on Gay Street in downtown Columbus. The monthly outdoor street festival and marketplace features more than 50 sidewalk vendors, street musicians and sidewalk patios. Admission is free.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. The marketplace showcases local handmade and vintage items, fine art, jewelry and more every Sunday through the end of October. Admission is free.