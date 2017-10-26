What’s up: Oct. 26-29

Thursday, Oct. 26

Ben Folds, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The singer-songwriter brings his “Paper Airplane Request” Tour to Columbus. Tickets are $35 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

A Night of Comedy, 7:30 p.m. at BrewDog, 96 Gender Rd. DogTap Columbus is partnering with local comedians for a night of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. Admission is free.

Friday, Oct. 27

Old North Halloween, 4 p.m. at Old North Arcade, 2591 N. High St. A weekend-long Halloween bash begins with DJ Darcy spinning synth-centric vinyl on Friday, followed by horror movies and a costume party Saturday and a family costume party Sunday. Admission is free.

Max, 7 p.m. at The Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The singer, songwriter and actor known for his role as Zander in Nickelodeon’s “How to Rock” will be playing in Columbus alongside Rozes. Tickets are $15 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Saturday, Oct. 28

The Front Bottoms, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The indie-rock band will perform with openers Basement and Bad Bad Hats. Tickets are $23.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Make a Difference Day, 9 a.m. at 4th Street Farms on 1377 N 4th St. Join 4th Street Farms and the Weinland Park Community Civic Association for a day of fall clean up, harvesting, canning berries and connecting with community members.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Pins Pumpkin Patch, 12 p.m. at Pins Mechanical Company, 141 N. 4th St. Enjoy the only pumpkin patch in downtown Columbus with free pumpkins, carving and painting. Costumed guests will also get free bowling. Admission is free.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. The marketplace showcases local handmade and vintage items, fine art, jewelry and more for the last time this year. Admission is free.