What’s up: Oct. 5-8

Thursday, Oct. 5

Judah and The Lion, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1522 N. High St. The alternative band from Nashville will perform with The Academic and Tyson Motsenbocker. Tickets are $22 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Blinded Me with Science, 6:45 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Attendees are invited to share their science-related stories with storyteller Susan Gershman. Admission is $5 at the door and BYOB.

Friday, Oct. 6

Columbus Italian Festival, 5 p.m. at 720 Hamlet St. The annual, three-day festival celebrates Italian culture with games, activities, music and food all weekend-long. Admission is $5 at the door.

Mac and Cheese Festival, 4 p.m. at Easton Town Center. The festival brings together a selection of the best mac and cheese in Columbus. Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite and benefit the adolescent and young adult cancer program at Ohio State’s James Cancer Hospital.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Made Local Marketplace, 9 a.m. at Bridgewater Banquet Center, 10561 Sawmill Parkway in Powell, Ohio. Shop local from more than 120 local Ohio creators for one day only.

Gallery Hop, 4 p.m. in the Short North Arts District. Explore Columbus’ art scene with an evening of gallery exhibitions, street performances and the many restaurants and bars the district has to offer.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Barley’s, Beats and Blade Runner, 2 p.m. at Studio 35, 3055 Indianola Ave. Enjoy craft beer samples, live music and a screening of “Blade Runner 2049.” Tickets are $30 plus fees via Brown Paper Tickets. The event is 21-and-over.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. The marketplace showcases local handmade and vintage items, fine art, jewelry and more every Sunday through the end of October. Admission is free.