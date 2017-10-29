Women’s Basketball: Ohio State downs Ashland 110-80 in opening exhibition

Led by Ohio State senior guard Kelsey Mitchell’s 28 point performance, the Buckeyes proved to be too much for defending Division II national champion Ashland as they defeated the Eagles 110-80 Sunday afternoon in their first exhibition game of the season.

Though Ashland stayed within striking distance early as it trailed 30-24 after the first quarter, Ohio State pulled ahead with a nine-point advantage in the second quarter and a 12-point lead in the third quarter.

Redshirt senior forward Stephanie Mavunga, the tallest player on either team, put up 28 points and came down with 23 rebounds. Mavunga averaged a double-double last season, but her career high is 16 boards. She picked up 11 rebounds in just the first quarter.

All five Buckeye starters — Mavunaga and guards Asia Doss, Sierra Calhoun, Linnae Harper and Mitchell — scored double-digit points as the home team’s bench contributed just six points. Mitchell made 11 of her 18 shots and added five assists.

The efficient Buckeyes shot 52 percent from the floor, compared to Ashland hitting just 37 percent of its shots. The difference was even more pronounced from beyond the arc as Ohio State nailed 10-of-28 3-pointers while the Eagles drained just 5-of-21 triples.

Though Harper stands just 5-foot-8, she took advantage of Ashland’s smaller lineup and added 14 rebounds to her 17 point total. Last season, Harper finished with seven double-doubles.

Ashland forward/centers Laina Snyder and Julie Worley powered the Eagles as they led their team with 21 and 16 points, respectively. They were the only two players to score double-digits.

Last season, Ohio State also played Ashland in its exhibition, but defeated the Division II powerhouse just 88-79.

Buckeye forwards Alexa Hart and Makayla Waterman were held out of action due to a left ankle sprain and a sore knee, respectively.

Ohio State will be back in action for its second and final exhibition game Sunday as it plays host to Urbana at 1 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes open the season against Stanford at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. John Arena.