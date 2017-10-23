Women’s Basketball: Ohio State picked as favorites to win Big Ten

Ohio State will enter the 2017-18 women’s basketball season as the favorite in the Big Ten. The conference’s coaches and media picked the Buckeyes to finish first in the conference Monday afternoon. The media unanimously selected Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the Big Ten.

Maryland and Michigan were selected to finish second and third, respectively, by Big Ten coaches. The teams tied for second in the media’s preseason rankings.

The Buckeyes finished as Big Ten regular season co-champion last season as they finished 15-1 in the conference, losing just once to Michigan State. Overall, Ohio State was 28-7 and was eliminated by Notre Dame in the Sweet 16.

Ohio State is led by senior guard Kelsey Mitchell, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, and redshirt senior forward Stephanie Mavunga, who averaged a double-double last season. Both players were honored as preseason All-Big Ten selections.

Ohio State’s season tips of at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. John Arena.