Wrestling: Ohio State’s Nathan Tomasello out indefinitely with lower body injury

The Ohio State wrestling team.will be without one of its most important wrestlers, Nathan Tomasello, as the redshirt senior is out for an unknown amount of time with a lower body injury.

Tomasello, who was planning to drop from 133 pounds and return to 125 pounds for the upcoming season, is a three-time All-American and won a national championship in 2015 at 125 pounds.

Tomasello competed over the weekend in the U23 World Team Trials to represent the United States in November. He fell short in the finals to Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix. It is unknown whether Tomasello suffered the injury over the weekend.

Ohio State’s roster currently lists four other wrestlers in the 125-pound class, including freshmen Brady Koontz, Dylan Koontz and Brakan Mead, along with redshirt freshman Hunter Lucas.

Ohio State opened practice for the 2017 season Tuesday. The Buckeyes will open the season with the Princeton Open on Nov. 4.