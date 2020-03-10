Andy Teitelbaum will no longer serve as the Ohio State women’s rowing head coach, according to a statement from the Department of Athletics Tuesday.

Assistant coach Kate Sweeney will serve as interim head coach for the 2020 season, according to the statement. The upcoming season begins March 28.

Sweeney is a fourth-year assistant coach and was a member of the Buckeye rowing team from 2009 to ‘12.

A national search for a coach to replace Teitelbaum will begin after the season is over, according to the statement.

Teitelbaum was the head coach of the women’s rowing team since its inception in 1995. He led the team to three consecutive NCAA titles from 2013 through 2015 and a total of nine Big Ten championships.

A university spokesperson told The Lantern there is nothing more to share at this time.

This story will be updated with more information.