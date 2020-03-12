Ohio State athletics will not compete in any events for the remainder of the winter and spring seasons.

The Big Ten has canceled all remaining conference and nonconference competition for the 2019-20 academic year in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, including spring sports that extend beyond the academic year, per a statement released by the conference Thursday.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.

In addition, all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for Big Ten member schools are suspended for the forseeable future.

The Big Ten will use the time granted by the cancellation to work with medical experts and university officials to determine how to move forward in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

With the cancellation, Ohio State sports including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, wrestling, men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball and softball have all concluded their 2019-20 seasons with games or tournaments that, as of Tuesday, were still scheduled to be played as normal.