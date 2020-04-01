An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 9 p.m. March 22 and 7:30 a.m. March 23 on West Ninth Avenue near Highland Street. According to the online police log, an unknown person used a sharp object to cut open the soft top of the victim’s Jeep and gained entry. Nothing was reported missing.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 3:50 a.m. March 23 on East 12th Avenue and North High Street. According to the online police log, the suspect approached the victim and swung a closed fist at him, but never made contact. The suspect was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 5:30 p.m. March 23 on East 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, an unknown person walked into the victim’s residence and took a laptop. The victim stated that he has a video of the suspect.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 1:45 and 4:30 a.m. March 25 on East Northwood Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) broke the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle and took $1,900 of property, including earrings and headphones.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred March 25 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on East Northwood Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) gained entry to the victim’s vehicle through unknown means and took $700 of property, including a laptop, debit card and cosmetics.

An aggravated robbery — with a deadly weapon on or about the suspect — was reported to University Police as having occurred at 12:37 a.m. March 25 at the West Ninth Avenue parking garage.

A rape was reported to University Police as having occurred between 12:07 a.m. Sunday and 11:59 a.m. Monday at Smith-Steeb Hall.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at 4:31 p.m. on East Hudson Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, officers were dispatched to a male urinating at the listed location. The suspect was later arrested.