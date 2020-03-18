CampusParc will provide prorated refunds to those who have purchased an annual permit, company CEO Sarah Blouch said in a message on its website Monday.

The message comes in response to an email sent Thursday to students, faculty and staff in which University President Michael V. Drake said all in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester would be moved to a virtual format.

“We have been closely monitoring the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the recommendations put in place by the university as well as state and federal officials,” Blouch said in the message. “A safe and healthy parking experience is our top priority.”

In the message, Blouch shared steps CampusParc will take in hope of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 for those receiving a refund for an annual parking permit.

CampusParc’s annual permits can be returned at any time during the calendar year, the message said, but to take steps toward preventing the spread of the virus, the company is not requiring a visit to the Customer Care Center to receive a refund.

Instead, CampusParc is allowing permit holders to return their annual permits remotely. To do this, they can contact customer care at osuinfo@campusparc.com and include a mailing address in the email for a return check to be sent, the message said.

“While our customer service office is open, for safety reasons we are recommending customers take advantage of the remote return option,” Blouch said in an email.

Customers who paid for an annual permit in full will receive a prorated refund, and those on a student plan will receive a proration minus any unpaid portion of the payment plan, the CampusParc website states.

“Because of the high volume of refund requests we are expecting, please anticipate a delay in receiving your refund,” Blouch said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

CampusParc will further evaluate COVID-19 and its impact as it evolves and will send continual updates as necessary, the message said.

“Our focus remains on partnering with the university to minimize the chance of the virus exposure when you come to campus,” Blouch said.

The message also includes parking rules, preventative measures, an online self-service portal and departmental purchases in regard to parking on campus the rest of the spring semester.

