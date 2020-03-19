The National Guard will not be forcing people to remain inside and martial law is not being enacted but those who decided to continue traveling over Ohio State’s extended spring break should stay at home, Gov. Mike Dewine said at a press conference Thursday.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, DeWine recommended during the press conference that people returning from spring break vacations stay at home and away from others, and those considering traveling in the immediate future should reconsider. DeWine also denied rumors of forced quarantine and martial law.

“I also have received some requests … what do we tell families who are thinking about going on their spring break? What do we tell people who are already on their spring break and are coming back from Florida?” DeWine said. “We’ll start with those coming back from Florida or any place else, we welcome you but the most prudent thing to do … if you’ve been traveling, please stay in your home, please make sure you are not in contact with people outside of your family that lives in that home.”

DeWine said that the recent deployment of the National Guard is to help with food banks, transport and anything they can do with their equipment. They are not carrying weapons.

“When there’s any change in that, if there’s any change in that, we certainly will let everyone know,” DeWine said.

DeWine also said the grocery supply chain was doing well, so people don’t need to be concerned about a lack of food.

“I know people have been concerned and buying a number of items but things are still moving forward,” DeWine said. “All the transportation is still going so everything is fine and that certainly will all be a priority as we move forward.”

At the time of publication, there are 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 43 females and 76 males, across 24 counties in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health website and Dr. Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio State announced Tuesday that two members of the university community had contracted the virus and are in self-isolation.

